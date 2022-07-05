Warburg Research Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.96 ($62.46) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.18. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

