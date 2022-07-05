Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.92

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as low as $17.08. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,994 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $422.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

