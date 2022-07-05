Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 254,945 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 190,597 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Webster Financial stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

