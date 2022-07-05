Wedbush Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

