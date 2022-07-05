West Oak Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

