Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLKP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

NYSE WLKP opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.