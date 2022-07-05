Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

WY stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

