Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

