Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,422.73 ($41.45).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 2,350 ($28.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,786.50 ($21.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,648.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,294.98. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,686.50 ($20.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($66.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

