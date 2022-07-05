Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($108.33) to €109.00 ($113.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $96.64 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

