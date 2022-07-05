Xponance Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average of $223.53. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

