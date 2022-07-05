Xponance Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

