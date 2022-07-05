Xponance Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
