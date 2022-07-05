Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

