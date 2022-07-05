Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €25.16 ($26.21) on Monday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a one year high of €49.86 ($51.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.91.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.