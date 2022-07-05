Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.02), with a volume of 500,402 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.
Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.