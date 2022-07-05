Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $77.50 at Cowen

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $77.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.12.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.