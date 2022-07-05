Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Zenvia stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

