Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Zenvia stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.
Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
