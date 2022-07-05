Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.17% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,676,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,159,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

