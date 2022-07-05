Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.