Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 24,478 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,497 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.37 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

