Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,942 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

