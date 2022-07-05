Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

