Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.