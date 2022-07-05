Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 55,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 102,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

AIG stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

