Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after buying an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.