Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

