Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

