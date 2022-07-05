Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.16 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,895 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

