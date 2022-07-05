Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.18 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 117.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

