Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.