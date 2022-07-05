Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NIO by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday. initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

