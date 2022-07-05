Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.65 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

