Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after purchasing an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

SUI opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

