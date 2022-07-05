Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

