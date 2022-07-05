Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.97 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in UDR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UDR by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UDR to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

