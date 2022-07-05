Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

HST stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

