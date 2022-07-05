Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Yum China by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $66.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

