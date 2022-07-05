Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 45,163 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

