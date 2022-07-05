Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 490 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average of $230.36. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

