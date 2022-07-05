Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,425 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 252.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average of $170.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

