Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,799 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

