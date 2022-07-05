Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 35,840 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,840 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $171,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $211.67. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

