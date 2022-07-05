Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,332 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of West Fraser Timber worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

