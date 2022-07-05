Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 71,163 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,163 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.