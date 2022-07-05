Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 858 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

