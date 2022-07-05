Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,708 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $235.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.72. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

