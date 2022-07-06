13,920 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,783,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.