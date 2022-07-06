2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Down 0.5%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 2,501 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

