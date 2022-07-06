2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Down 0.5%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 2,501 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.21.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (EGIS)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.