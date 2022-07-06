361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 886,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,880.0 days.

361 Degrees International stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

