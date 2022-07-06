361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 886,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,880.0 days.
361 Degrees International stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
About 361 Degrees International (Get Rating)
